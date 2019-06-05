Maybe the safety issue of alley garbage collection is not the problem; it's the unkept alleys — trees not trimmed, junk cars, weeds, trash and alleys used for storage — this could be handled if code enforcement was doing their job.
If the only reason you have for destroying the peace and quiet of Deerfield Lake is to get to your fishing spot 20 minutes quicker, how about just leaving home 20 minutes earlier?
There is another culvert with a band-aid on it less than 100 feet from the “fixed” washed-out culvert on West Nike Road. That isn’t in the plan to be fixed at the same. What is that called? Oh, that’s right, job security for the street department and drainage.
You have free articles remaining.
Honk and flash your lights all you want when I drive 65 mph, the speed limit, in the left lane through town. My Subaru is comfy and I’ll just turn up my jams and enjoy my ride.
I am so tired of the politicians being at each other's throats. None of them are doing anything good for the country. We need God back in our country and we need politicians in office that will listen to what the people want.
After all these years, the Governor's Mansion needs fencing? Will it resemble the wall?