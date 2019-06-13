Maybe state government should take its fleet of King Airs and go visit some nursing homes that are financially failing.
I was sorry to learn that we would not have curb collection for our trash. I was hoping that if we did away with alley pickup, the city could repair all the terrible alleys and keep the dust down.
Just a reminder. Watch for baby fawns following their moms when they are crossing roads.
I agree with free meals for children but not for those 19 years and older that are capable of having a job. We have to stop enabling these people.
You have free articles remaining.
I am not sure why the West Boulevard Association exists. They have done nothing to stop the City’s destruction of ancient trees and yards in areas of the West Boulevard District. Add to that the City’s need to modernize every corner, and we have a District that no longer depicts the era.
At what point will people wake up and finally understand that tariffs are a tax on Americans? Just like in his past, Mr. Trump likes playing with the money of others.
Way to go Spearfish planning and zoning on the gray monstrosity on North Avenue. Doesn’t fit in with the neighborhood at all.