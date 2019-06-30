It's summertime, and we live in one of the most beautiful places in the country, so please folks, go outdoors, breath in the fresh air and look at your world! Quit watching politics, you will be so much happier!
If you haven’t noticed that no matter how much teachers are given in a pay raise, they will complain and whine that it isn’t enough, you haven’t paid attention over the years.
Ever since a little fox established residence under our cabin two years ago, we have not had even one of our periodic pack rat invasions. The little fox is our friend; people with traps are not.
For more than 75 years, the Sturgis motorcycle rally has been starting the SECOND weekend of August and that would be August 7th for next year. Now isn't that easier? Motorcycle people are so revved up about the rallies each year they have been arriving earlier and earlier.