On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, a Two Cents comment suggested the younger generation would be more apt to vote if it was easier.
If Governor Noem is so concerned about her safety in the governor's mansion that she needs a $400,000 fence or wall around it, which no other governor ever suggested, I suggest that she use her leftover campaign funds to finance it.
I am on a return leg to Rapid City after traveling through 14 states and have encountered the worst road conditions in every state and every city. It's tiresome to read about all the whining about the streets in Rapid. They are everywhere.
If any of us lie to Congress we can be charged with a crime, but no such rule exists if any member of Congress lies to us. Perhaps every politician in Washington, D.C., should be required to wear a warning label which reads: Caution — Believe At Your Own Risk.
If I am driving the speed limit, even in the left lane, I am obeying the law.
If you engage in aggressive road rage actions because you feel entitled to break the law, I will be more than happy to accommodate you.
Long live the queen and the United States of America.