Rapid City's mayor and city council are spending millions of dollars on new facilities for the homeless and yet cut thousands from the Cornerstone Mission allocation for this year. Something is drastically wrong with this picture.
Amazon has paid more than $2 billion in corporate taxes since 2016. They have reinvested $200 billion into our economy since 2011 and created 300,000 jobs in that time. Corporate tax laws are incentives for companies to create jobs and are important to our economy.
Get rid of cottonwood trees due to cotton? Give me a break. We are fortunate to have these grand native trees grace our city parks along the bike path. Should we get rid of all Ponderosa pine trees due to the yellow pollen? What about all the leaves we have to rake up from maples, elms, etc. Maybe we should get rid of all trees to make everybody happy.
In the area around Sheridan Lake Road and Autumn Place a cell receiver tower is needed, in case of an emergency you can’t get through and just to use your phone. Why can Verizon not fix this? This is a problem for all of us, maybe we need to call Pierre to find a solution as they don’t seem to care.