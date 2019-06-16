Since everyone seems to be looking for revenue to fix streets, schools, bridges, highways, teachers' wages, it’s time to look at legalizing marijuana. Colorado has netted more than $1 billion dollars in revenue in just 5 years. Once again the medicinal benefits are there that far outweigh the bad that the older generation can’t accept.
Since, as conservative columnist Marc Thiessen asserted, "Trump's Mexico Strategy Worked," then I assume there is no longer a "crisis" on the border and therefore no need for Trump's beloved wall.
You have free articles remaining.
I think the head of Game, Fish & Parks needs to explain his position on ecosystems where it concerns Kristi Noem's program for teaching our kids to torture small animals that eat ticks and other problematic pests. Did he just support a program that may upset a natural balance?