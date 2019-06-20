If you think Highway 16 has congestion now for your commute, just wait till the expanded rock quarry starts hauling with their big slow-moving trucks. I can handle the tourists, but the rock haulers will make it slower and much more dangerous.
Love Tim Giago’s vision of having American Indians participating in the Custer State Park buffalo roundup and am wondering why this simple, yet incredible, idea has not been implemented as it seems like a win, win, win. Gov. Noem and Game, Fish & Parks — are you listening?
I would like our two senators and representative to explain to me why I should pay taxes when I am retired and Amazon will pay zero on $11,200,000,000 in profit for 2018.
If you think the governor’s anti-protest law doesn’t affect you, think again. It may have been written with the pipeline protests in mind, but any law that tries to take away our freedom of speech should be fought.
Hard to believe that so many residents either don’t care or are merely “followers.” Two Rapid City wards have runoff elections. If you live in and are registered in one of these wards, cast your ballot, make your word heard or remain silent and complacently follow — your choice.