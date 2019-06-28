I sure do appreciate the daily Bible Digest. Reading it is always a quick and meaningful start to my day. Thanks, G.E. Dean.
Why when you don’t drive anymore but update your identity card from the state with a new address you don’t get it extended for four years; no, it still expires next year and the state makes $15 again — wrong.
Yes, teachers got a 2% raise, but the insurance prices went up as well. So, it basically is a slap in the face with no real raise.
There is a term limit bill in the Senate. If you are part of the 83% who support term limits and want the government to function, tell John and Mike to support this bill.
It takes two California votes to equal one South Dakota vote? Sounds about right.
Do you really believe Democrats actually want to destroy you and America as the president charged in his re-election kick-off bid in Florida?
Why is it that the U.S. can send $50 billion in economic support to the Middle East but cannot secure our southern border? It is time for our government to take care of the taxpayers in the United States first.