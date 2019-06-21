Forget the potholes, let's get rid of the dirty, obnoxious cottonwood trees.
South Dakota's anti-protest law will never affect me, because I will never equate violence with free speech. Freedom of speech does not give us the right to use violence and infringe on the rights of others who may disagree with us.
Thanks to the street department for the new white and yellow stripes in the streets.
Don’t worry, you won’t have to do anything, you are a victim. Society will take care of you. You can just sit back and play the victim card. It’s not your fault.
Yearly, America spends almost a trillion dollars on "defense" (more than the next ten nations combined). Who hired us as the world's policeman?
How is it that those who harass smokers, passing laws prohibiting it and raising taxes to make it financially impossible, work so hard to make it legal to smoke marijuana?
Of course, Democrats want to eliminate coal. They know that otherwise they will have to shovel it for eternity for all their lies.
The Trump administration walked away from an agreement the Iranians were complying with and now wants to provoke them into a shooting war as Trump runs for re-election. Didn’t they make a movie about this sort of fiction?