When and who will take care of the large dip in the street on the corner of Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard? It gets worse by the day. I suppose it will take a debate between the county and city to determine who will pay for it before any action will be taken.
I wish the mayor, city council and police chief would get together and decide to enforce the fireworks ordinance. Just a law enforcement presence has been a joke in past years. It needs to be enforced.
It would be nice if the local supermarkets dedicated a meager five feet of shelf space just to local products. The only way to get them now is at an art fair or farmers market. I guess it’s more important to have two full aisles of soda pop and chips.
Rapid Valley properties are pelted with vole, mole, gopher and now even prairie dog holes at R.V. Methodist Church. Instead of you trappers collecting $10 for a dispatched fox tail, we will pay you $20 each for five fox to release on our five acres.
It takes two California votes to equal one South Dakota vote? Sounds about right.
Do you really believe Democrats actually want to destroy you and America as the president charged in his re-election kick-off bid in Florida?