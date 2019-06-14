When you use phrases like "these people", you're a bigot. It's just that simple.
So now GF&P and federal money is wanted to kill off prairie dogs? Wait — don't badgers do that? Oh! No! I forgot; they just supply tails for the idiotic bounty program at $10 each.
The protesters against the "riot-boosting" law must not have anything better to do than to protest. The law allows you to protest, but you can't use force or violence. So what is wrong with that unless you want to be violent?
Sen. Rounds recently said South Dakota farmers have lost a half billion dollars as a result of Trump's tariffs. Instead of telling farmers what they already know, why doesn't he get a spine and tell the president!
If I'm driving the speed limit inside city limits, I'm not getting over or speeding up. Slow down.
I certainly hope the voting for the school district proposal includes everyone who pays RCSD taxes and not just in the city limits. Anyone know?
I was driving through town the other day and went over a pothole with a family of four living there.
Waiting for the mayor, et al, to roll out a full court press to pass the school bond issue like they did for the arena.