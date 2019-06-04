It is time to rename Main Street Square in honor of Ray Hillenbrand.
The Vickie Powers Park graffiti was truly disgusting; equally disgusting was giving the vandals the recognition by posting it on Facebook. Please quit giving vandals/disgusting people recognition by putting it out for everyone to see and read — you gave the villains what they wanted.
Casinos, restaurants, stores, businesses, you will get more business if you move your smokers away from your entrances. Walking through the smoke or smelling smoke while inside of your facility is a big turnoff.
A simple fix to the wake problem on all the lakes is to make a window of time for fast boats, say from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the rest of the day is no wake.
You have free articles remaining.
The next time my neighbors are illegally shooting off fireworks toward my house, I’m going to call the police and tell them that my neighbors are selling CBD oil. Maybe that will get some action.
So if dogs are not allowed in Mountain View Cemetery, why are they allowed in the field that the city/cemetery owns off Mountain View Drive to run loose and deposit their daily duty?
When exactly am I supposed to mow and weed my lawn when I work 40 hours per week and it rains the other 128?