That collective sigh of relief we heard Friday was from Senate Republicans who realized they didn't have to grow a spine to rebuke Trump on his Mexican tariffs. They can continue to bury their heads in the sand — until the next fabricated crisis.
The real chiding was done by the low voter turnout rebuking the notion of "Getting The Job Done." That would involve proper construction and maintenance of street and infrastructure, and enforcing municipal codes.
Hemp as a crop is predicted to be a $2 billion industry within three years and our governor has decided she wants to hold us out as a beacon to the rest of the country making sure no one gets high. Our farmers go broke while the world laughs at South Dakota.
What a lovely, lovely tribute to Ray Hillenbrand from Deb Wagman in the Saturday Journal. Beautifully and perfectly said.
Please do not tell me to quit complaining about the condition of our city streets. If other areas in the country are in similar condition, well then shame on them. Nothing canges if citizens do not voice their concerns.
There is absolutely no need for gun silencers. Those who sell them should be ashamed.