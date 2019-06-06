Congratulations to Mayor Allender for another four years. His vision for Rapid City is wonderful.
Perhaps businesses could enforce the City Council resolution for “No Smoking within 30 feet of a public entrance." As a smoker, I encourage the public places I frequent to enforce this. There’s no reason non-smokers should have to be subjected to my choice to smoke.
The intersection of Jackson Boulevard and West Main with all its holes and broken concrete is a disgrace and hazard. Traffic could be re-routed on Omaha and an asphalt overlay applied until they rebuild the street.
One argument against the hemp bill was that it was going to cost $1.2 million. Kristi got a million dollars for her precious pheasants. Now, she wants a $400,000 fence around a public building (where she doesn’t live).
If we want better participation in voting, we need to come up with an easy way to do it. The younger generation is not going to stand in line while someone fumbles around trying to find their name on a paper roster.
Sens. Mike and John, please be more assertive with your concerns with the administration's endless trade wars and do more than send a letter by pony express.