On May 23, the FRA reversed their own ruling on two-man crews on every train. Do we really want hazardous materials travelling through our towns with only one or zero people on those trains in the event of an emergency? If there is an accident, the conductor's job is to hand the first responders the hazardous material paperwork so they know what they are dealing with. Should we have to wait for someone else to get it to them on the scene? How many railroad crossing accidents do we have locally each year? Do we really want less eyes in those trains looking out for bystanders?
Thank you for your news coverage.
I can't believe the city is doing away with alley garbage collection. There are many residents and particularly the elderly that this will be a huge hardship for, especially in winter. Mayor and City Council, come see for yourselves!
The EYAPAHA insert was a brilliant idea! I'm sure I wasn't the only one who had no idea — a major part of South Dakota population.
Please keep Deerfield Lake the way it is. I enjoy boats, and jet skis look like fun, but somewhere else.