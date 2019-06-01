A prosecutor's duty is not to get convictions but to see that justice is served. If the jury cannot determine guilt or innocence after hearing all the evidence, then their decision is justice served by the entire group.
Has the city run out of weed killer and gas for their mowers? The dandelions are out of control and the grass has yet to be mowed — what an eyesore, not just for locals but tourists as well.
Keep the no-wake restriction on Deerfield Lake. It is the only big lake in the Black Hills where canoeists can enjoy nature without noisy motorboats around.
It is time for Senators Thune and Rounds to stop the bankruptcy of our soybean farmers by Trump's trade tariffs. There is no emergency other than South Dakota farmers going broke.
I really hope the city and county have plans to start spraying for mosquitoes quickly. They are already out in full force and with all the standing water and quickly warming temperatures this will be a record year if they are not kept at bay.
It’s ridiculous that one of the most respected businesses in Rapid City got raided because of misdirected righteousness and political posturing. This does not “protect the community."