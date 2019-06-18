Since when is it the city's job to hold hands with Dream Design and build ambiguous "affordable housing?" GOP values in RC politics are officially compromised.
Makes a great deal of sense to move the Governor’s Pheasant Hunt to that great area for pheasant hunting. Sioux Falls. How stupid.
Legalizing another vice is not a wise solution to budget shortfalls, particularly when you’re talking about a gateway drug like marijuana. Check out the rise in traffic accidents and other increased drug-related problems in the states that have legalized marijuana before you tread blindly into that quagmire.
When a cop tells you to get out of the car with hands up or drop to the ground, just do it. Cops don't know if it's suicide by cops, criminals with guns or someone high. How people can sue for millions because they didn't follow commands is an injustice to law enforcement.
After five months traveling streets of 47 cities in 16 states, Rapid City had the most uneven neighborhood streets (roller-coaster effect) due soil settling around storm and sanitary drains. Properly planned neighborhoods are key to elevating a city into a modern better-paying economy.