Canyon Lake Methodist Church shouldn’t be following LGBTQ they should be following the Lord and what the Bible says. There are many Bible versus that does not support LGBTQ people and clearly states it is a sin. What is happening to our churches?
The bicyclist that admonished me to share the road as he was turning into the Gap needs to realize when you swerved to miss a pothole I had to swerve to keep from hitting you and I almost hit the car next to me. You give cycling and riders a bad name.
Thought 5th & Stumer, or Parkview or any street in Robbinsdale was terrible. Drove my grand-daughter to volleyball across town. There isn’t a decent street to be found. Bone jarring, unavoidable and unsafe. It’s embarrassing and beyond aggravating. Mr. Mayor, you may not get your name on another plaque for this, but you need to come up with a plan other than plopping a couple scoops of asphalt in a few wholes. We have a problem and no one is talking about a solution.
After viewing the filth and destruction left behind by the North Dakota protesters, one has trouble taking their recent "sacred land" demonstrations seriously.
In the tariff war with China we should remember that the Chinese government has 3 trillion dollars in foreign exchange reserves. The United States government has 22 trillion dollars in debt.