Years back a North Dakota town chose to remove all its cottonwood trees. Mother Nature rewarded them with much higher water tables, flooding their basements.
What ever happened to the Rails to Trails Project from Rapid City to Kadoka on the old Milwaukee Road Railroad bed right of way?
South Dakota's anti-protest law is for good reason. Governor Noem had the foresight to propose this legislation as we don't want to be left holding the bag like North Dakota did.
You have free articles remaining.
To all of the liberals who've recently moved to the Rapid City area. Please move back to where you came from. Don't destroy your former home with government regulations and then come to Rapid and try to implement them here.
John, Mike and Dusty: How can you cash your paychecks or sleep at night? Our country is being invaded each month by hundreds of thousands of foreigners with no end in sight. There is only one politician in Washington working to protect us and you have worked against him.
Trump says he would accept help from a foreign government in the next election despite that being against federal election laws. If a sitting president cannot be prosecuted for a crime what is to prevent him from doing it again?