While dining at Applebee's in Spearfish on Friday, someone anonymously paid for our meal. We were a group of seven, one of whom was a World War II veteran. Thank you! What a kind and generous thing to do. God bless you!
LGBTQ Christian is not an oxymoron; hateful Christian is.
Be aware that if "liberals" leave South Dakota in response to your misguided and xenophobic comments, they will take their money with them, and the economy on which you so self-righteously depend will suffer. More importantly, tourism, which is an essential element of our economy, will also suffer as the word spreads about the true nature of far too many South Dakotans.
I realize the city is trying to control the mosquito population, which is appreciated, but whatever they are using along Lime Creek in Mary Hall Park is killing the vegetation, including the wild irises, the wild roses and other plants. If it has this affect on plants, what is happening to the water that a lot of wildlife depend on and eventually empties into Rapid Creek? Are bat houses a workable option?
Barack Obama was right. Pulling out of the Iran nuke deal would lead to further conflict and possible war.