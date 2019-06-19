To the comment made regarding slow traffic staying to the right, I asked the DOT (years ago) to place some signs stating just that, be put on Highway 16 from Rockerville to Rapid because it's a heavy traffic area with pull-offs to the right and left and everyone is passing back and forth like crazy, but they never looked into it. Very unsafe and frustrating for daily commuters that could be helped with some signage.
Now that new housing is going up near Menards, hopefully the city will finally open up Anamosa all the way to Elk Vale. And to the person who is against affordable housing, maybe it would help with some of the homelessness, so many are working citizens but unable to afford the high cost of rent in this city; we rank right up there with California rent rates.
It is concerning to see the number of obese people encountered daily. It’s epidemic. My tax dollars are already stretched thin supporting the entitled. The cost of health care to accommodate these people will be yet another drain on those of us who are motivated to stay healthy.
If our streets were flat and smooth we would have to install speed bumps, so we have natural speed bumps — how earth friendly is that?