I finally figured out why there are so many ATVs on the road. You need them on our streets.
Just because there are worse schools/buildings on the planet doesn't make the ones in Rapid City adequate — way to shoot for the bottom.
Gov. Noem’s “new way” of working with the state’s native communities appears to be limited in its effectiveness. This South Dakota citizen is interested in knowing what the “new way” strategy entails.
My critical medication would be $900/month at my local pharmacy, but I receive the same drug from Canada for $360/month. Since on an average income I still need to pay for other necessities for living, I chose the Canadian route.
I knew when we passed the school tax to fix the money problem we would be asked for more in a short time. I never thought it would be a quarter billion dollars. Are you kidding me?
If Donald Trump has really been exonerated by the Mueller report, there should be no reason for him to be fighting tooth and nail to prevent its full release to Congress.
It's the economy stupid. Thank you, President Trump.
Today, be someone else’s miracle.