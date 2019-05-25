Because our short-sighted and ill-informed governor vetoed a popular hemp bill that included provisions for CBD, a respected decades-old Rapid City business is dealing with gray area legal issues. All of this because Kristi wasn't ready.
Sen. Thune just got a bill passed which is supposed to reduce robocalls. If it isn't effective (my guess is it won't be) just have all your robocalls automatically call forwarded to his office.
I invite all city council members to go down to the library for a day and see how out of control it is. I like to use the library as a place to study but unfortunately it's turned into chaos.
It is very appropriate that Trump the will be overseas rather than in the United States on a holiday honoring America's war dead on Monday.
So it begins anew. Women bemoan what they consider as attacks on their rights (i.e., the murder of their unborn), yet they speak not of their rights and those of their partners to use many of the contraceptive techniques available to preclude such barbarism.
Republicans were against bailouts before they were for them. Why in the world is taxpayer money being used for a bailout for a blunder that was caused by this president?