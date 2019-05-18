So, Rapid City is getting a new baseball team and Post 22 is still not sharing our city-owned field?
Potholes are not to be blamed on the city. It is Mother Nature that creates these hazards just as she brings snow, thunderstorms and sunshine on a beautiful S.D. day.
It’s nice you are redoing LaCroix golf course but was consideration ever given to installing pickleball courts? I feel it would benefit a lot more people.
I am as sad as anyone about the disappearance of Serenity Dennard, but how much time and taxpayer-funded resources are going to be spent on the fruitless search?
The city has annexed lots of land and and my house is down to less than one quarter mile away from city limits. So, the city can tell me what laws I have to follow like fireworks, but I have no say in who runs it. If the ordinances apply to "within 1 mile of City Limits" so should the ability to vote.
Target and Walmart are raising prices due to trade tariffs, but the president said China would pay for the tariffs. So, where do I send my receipts for reimbursement?
Thank you to the lady at the west side McDonald's drive up who paid for our lunch in memory of her mother who passed away recently. We will pay it forward.