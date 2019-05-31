I can't believe some people are so misinformed about hemp, even our governor. Hemp has no connection to legalizing marijuana and this state will never legalize it.
Please explain how removing varmints (some with babies) is the moral equivalent of aborting a human life.
I find it upsetting that the Rapid City Police Department is so quick to destroy local business owners that sell CBD oil while ignoring the continuous use and dealing of drugs at the parking lot between Omaha Street and Rapid Creek along Mount Rushmore Road.
Birth control methods utilized by men and women are indeed the answer to abortion. However, in many cases women needing birth control cannot afford it. Every state should take a good look at Colorado’s attempt at limiting abortions through free birth control.
Those people who criticize me for not having enough respect should remember how they talked about President Obama and Sen. Clinton.
I really appreciate our president giving up his Memorial Day in order to work on better trade with Japan. I am sure our farmers and ranchers do as well.
I am saddened to see Trump celebrating with the emperor in Japan rather than honoring our deceased military at Pearl Harbor.