Speeding and running the stop signs at Mountain View Road and Arrow Street have been a problem for 25 years since I've lived in this neighborhood, even though this has been reported not just by me, but several neighbors. Now a car was speeding down the street and ran through a house, and fortunately no one was hurt in the house — but what is it gonna take to solve this ongoing problem? And by the way, a warning ticket isn't working.
I heard Senator Thune very concerned about the national debt five years ago when he appeared in Spearfish. The National debt has grown dramatically under the current leadership. What is the difference now??
If you do not think China with its government-backed companies are taking unfair advantage of world economies and are working to dominate all that gives us our freedom, then you are naïve. Thankfully, President Trump is a businessman with the skills to fight for our best interests and not a clueless politician who is owned by foreign lobbyists. If we do not address the China tariff issue now, when will we?