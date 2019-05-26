According to Friday’s Journal, Noem’s barbaric trapping program has cost the taxpayers $181,730 so far! Where is the money coming from, and what important programs are being canceled to allow this inhumane program to continue?
Would you rather expose your child to yellow flowers or chemicals known to cause cancer? Dr. Oz's column says glyphosate exposure causes epigenetic changes in the second and third generation of children or "generational toxicology," a long lasting legacy of a weed-free lawn.
Raiding Staples and Spice Market? Really? Makes RC law enforcement look very foolish. Have they nothing better to do? How about nabbing the guy who robbed the Loaf 'N Jug at gunpoint?
The design for the new arena is fantastic. Made my day.
For those who have not read your hanging handicap parking permit, this is what it says on it: Remove permit from mirror before operating vehicle. Simple, easy!
A local MD told me to keep treating my tendonitis with a topical CBD oil that I was using as it was better than anything he could legally prescribe.