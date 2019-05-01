What's wrong with this picture? Republicans think adultery in the White House (Clinton) was an impeachable offense, but corruption with national security implications (Trump) is not?
We should have plentiful May flowers because we have had lots of April snow/rain showers. Enough snow already until November!
In response to Karen Hall’s article on fair taxes, maybe we should look to our neighbor to the east — Minnesota. No sales tax on life essentials like clothing and groceries, and an across-the-board income tax seems like the most fair way to go about taxation.
Between January and March of this year Senator Thune received $2,500 from TransCanada USA Service, Inc. PAC; Senator Rounds received $1,000 from them. These are the folks that are going to build that pipeline through South Dakota. This is not something the people of South Dakota want, our beautiful resources compromised. Who is listening?
Gee, I’m really happy that Senator Thune’s robocall bill is getting bi-partisan support in Washington. Perhaps next he could tackle more pressing issues such as unaffordable health insurance premiums and prescription drug costs.