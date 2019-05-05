Congratulations to the Rapid City Central students and faculty for the wonderful spring choral concert on Thursday evening. We were impressed by the improvements made since last fall.
People who are irritated by the sight of deer in yards might be living in the wrong city — just saying.
This is getting old. Adventurers head into caves, climb mountains, etc., get into dangerous situations and then we have to send rescue teams to save them at considerable risk and cost. These people need to pay for these rescues.
If only the energy complaining about the downtown parking could be directed toward Gov. Noem's free trap giveaway, it would be so beneficial. Maybe a surge in the tick, rat, vole and mouse population will get your attention since she is massively eliminating all the raccoons, skunks, opossums and red foxes that eat these smaller rodents.
Our schools might not have the funding problem they have if our SD legislators wouldn't have re-allocated the 1/2 cent sales tax from teacher salaries to the general fund less than a year later. It's Gambling Revenue v2.0.