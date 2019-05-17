Are the anti-abortionists going to fund all the social programs needed to care for the unwanted babies or is it OK to just let them starve to death after they are born?
I've had a painful health problem since November 2018, but several visits to a family practice doctor and different specialists referred by him have accomplished nothing other than costing my health care provider considerable monetary loss and thousands of out-of-pocket dollars for me.
Tariffs are paid twice because taxpayers are funding the welfare program that’s necessary to help farmers.
You have free articles remaining.
California has the fifth largest economy on the planet and South Dakota takes $1.25 of federal funding for every $1 it contributes. Maybe check that snide attitude before you look any sillier.
I received an email from Senator Rounds the other day saying the tax cuts worked and our economy is wonderful. With farm income down for five years straight in South Dakota, I wonder what state he represents?
A huge thank you to Domino’s Pizza chain for donating $5,000 to help repair potholes in our streets. Our residents appreciate your thoughtfulness and yet find it embarrassing that you had to witness the deplorable condition of our roadways.