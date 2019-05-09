So, Noem won’t visit reservation that banned her. Good. I think that was the idea.
There seems to be a concerted effort to convince everyone that some RC school buildings are in horrible — even dangerous — condition. The same buildings in the same condition would seem a godsend in many — if not most — other parts of the world.
Isn’t it true that well over 100 kids are bused to Canyon Lake Elementary School and isn’t that self-imposed overcrowding?
I see where Croell Inc. is having another meeting with the Pennington County Commission trying to expand their mine along Highway 16. Do we really need all that dust in residential areas and visitor sites such as Bear Country USA? Do we want our visitors to have to deal with limestone-carrying trucks on their way to see Mount Rushmore?
You have free articles remaining.
I miss Governor Daugaard.
As a law-abiding citizen, I can't understand why the president is having a hissyfit about the Mueller report or allowing people to testify before Congress on the issue. What is he afraid of if he is innocent?
Watching the left come up with schemes to "catch Trump" is like watching Wiley Coyote trying to catch Road Runner.