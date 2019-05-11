The residual damage to the environment caused by fireworks displays far exceeds the brief enjoyment it provides to the public. The 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore should be banned along with other huge displays across the USA.
What is wrong with our current political positions? Since when does "truth" not matter? If only my parents would have blindly believed everything I told them when I was a youngster.
A special "thank you" to Mary Lee who sewed three Quilts of Valor for three veterans for a ceremony at the VFW that honored their military service. Also, a special "salute" to the three members of the Color Guard who made the Quilt of Valor ceremony very special.
Demanding a president obey the laws and follow the constitution isn't a scheme, it's patriotic — try putting party aside and applying the smallest shred of both logic and decency.
Can someone please tell me where the video lottery money goes? We were promised that would pay for schools!
Donald Trump is totally ignorant about the effect of tariffs. Tariffs raise the costs on targeted imported goods which must either be absorbed by manufacturers and/or passed on to consumers as higher prices.