As a good faith gesture, Gov. Noem should use the Highway Patrol to prevent any oil or gasoline tankers from entering the Pine Ridge Reservation. We wouldn't want any of that evil liquid from a pipeline to contaminate the sacred home of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
Garbage, it's everywhere. Just drove from Hill City to the Keystone Y and it looks as though people just pull to the side of the road and clean out their cars — they have no respect for the people of this community or our environment.
I wish Scyller Borglum would run against Sen. Mike Rounds. Rounds isn't supporting our great President Trump and maybe Sen. Thune should be sent home as well. I haven't heard anything from them thanking President Trump for turning this country around.
City, please don’t fill the potholes, they act as speed bumps in residential neighborhoods. Please fix our fractured tires, broken axles and alignments. Please use our infrastructure money to build unnecessary monuments to the greater glory of our city.
The Native Americans at Pine Ridge want to exercise their right to hold peaceful demonstrations, but if it gets violent and the demonstrators cause damage and injuries they don't want to be held responsible for their actions.