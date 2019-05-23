Pathetic that the millions of dollars pumped into the local economy by that very legendary motorcycle rally event, and none of those dollars can be found to support an ambulance service.
My husband and I enjoy canoeing on Deerfield Lake, swimming in it and hiking around it because it's the only big lake in the Black Hills where we can still find quietness and are surrounded by nature as it once was. Don't increase the speed limit on this last resort.
Instead of a four-day school week, how about an 11-month school year? Use August for maintenance and divide sessions into six weeks in class and three weeks off. By staggering, only two-thirds of the students would be in class at any one time.
You have free articles remaining.
Great news, you don't have to bring your record fish catch in to be checked by officials anymore. Just take a picture and you are good to go.
Kudos to the Department of Transportation and the snowplow drivers. We had to make a medical appointment run from Custer to Rapid City and the road was plowed and clear, slick but passable. To the ones in the ditch, learn how to drive in the snow.