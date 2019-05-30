Looks like the Rapid Valley irrigation ditches need some work. They have become a corridor for flooding whenever it rains.
Call, write, or email the governor, senators, Congress, Game Fish and Parks and anyone who can help stop the senseless killing of defenseless animals for $10 a tail. What happens to their bodies once the tail is cut off?
My heart broke as I watched a woman and her young grandson eat dinner. The boy played on his tablet the whole time, not looking up or speaking a word, with his grandmother sitting in silence.
You have free articles remaining.
My guess is that all of those that whine about not getting to legally use hemp, oil, marijuana or whatever they want to call it are only angry that they still won’t be able to stand beside one of the president statues and light up a joint.
I can't put a number on Joe Joe Biden's IQ, but I'm certain that he's too smart to fall in love with the member of the Axis of Evil named Kim Jong Un.
President Trump has restored respect for the USA around the world and it is time for Democrats to accept the results of the 2016 election, show him some respect, and do something useful for the American people.