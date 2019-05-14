The condition of some schools in Rapid City are in need of repair and with proper maintenance should last for 100 years. Lets stop open enrollment which causes overcrowding and fix what needs to be fixed since the taxpayers do not have a blank check to pay for the new buildings that some have visions for.
So the Federal judge in Aberdeen says it OK for a California company to collude an election in South Dakota.
Before you thank Trump for his tariffs ask the farmers in South Dakota how they like them.
Conservative seasonal business owners now can’t open because Trump’s policies have made it near impossible to bring back hard-working immigrants they’ve hired in past years? Maybe they’ll remember that the next time they’re in the voting booth.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Mayor, when is the last time you drove by the ugly ugly lot on the corner of Haines and Anomosa? That lot has been a disgrace for years. Why hasn't it been cleaned up?
Come on, what’s the big deal about the panhandlers? At least they are out there working and earning a living.
So we should think about not allowing ATVs on the roads because they aren't designed to be on the road but bicycles are OK? How many bicyclists die each year using the roads designed for cars?