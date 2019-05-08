It's stupid to eliminate a nice golf course for another disc thing, like another one is needed. Sell it to a developer to build nice homes around with tax revenue and find other places for disc golf.
Brace your feet Rapid Citians — with another four years of Mayor Allender at the helm, only the homeless people and the wealthy residents will be able to live in our city.
Trapping furbearers that are predators, chopping the tail off for $10, and leaving the pelt to rot is "wanton waste." Why is Game Fish & Parks advocating that people commit such unsportsmanlike conduct in the field?
You have free articles remaining.
Would someone tell the governor that anything plastic can be made from hemp. One acre of hemp produces the same amount of paper as four acres of trees and more oxygen than 25 acres of forest. She was looking for "the next big thing" and flushed it because of a lack of education.
The only thing I have heard about downtown parking is that downtown employees are taking up spaces. I hope the council is using data to define the problem before they suggest a solution and not just adding another tax to shop downtown.
Trump has turned the country around and around and around.