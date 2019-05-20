How sad to see someone complain about the time and money spent on the search for serenity. I wonder if they would complain and say that if it was their child missing?
What's with the "housing units, mobile homes, trailers, or whatever they are" in the area of East New York Street and Creek Drive?
Just wondering when Thune, Rounds, and Johnson are going to condemn Trump for using the word “bull****" today? How long before they speak up?
It appears West Boulevard is the new free roaming dog park in Rapid City since leashes are no longer being used. What’s next, Omaha Street?
It is impossible to have two worse candidates for mayor than tax-and-spend Allender and Means. Neither candidate has earned the vote of the average Rapid City resident. The best course of action at this point would be to permanently eliminate the position of mayor in Rapid City.
Yet another article on Fort Meade Way and the troubles therein. Wouldn’t it be nice if credit unions paid tax and the county got nearly 75% of that revenue?