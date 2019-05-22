Disappointing to read the condition of South Middle School. Equally disappointing is that situations like these have been allowed to deteriorate over the years. What have school administrators been doing to allow this to continue for years?
Here’s an answer for the individual who thinks Allender and Means are such deplorable candidates. Instead of just having an opinion, run for mayor.
We used to get kind of sad going to the Rushmore Mall, but now that local mom and pop stores have taken the place of dying major retailers it feels more cozy and fun.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m fine with raising the age at which you can purchase tobacco products, but let's have some uniformity. How about you can vote and purchase alcohol, tobacco and a firearm at age 20 as well as fight and die for our country?
Great column by Frank Carroll on “Trump making tough choices.” It takes courage to speak truth. Trump is advancing the USA’s interests in the world and dealing with the messes of the past administration.
If the Trump economy is so great for America, why is our national debt exploding? The average trillion dollar a year increase in the debt during this presidency is unprecedented for a period of economic expansion.