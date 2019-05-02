{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Just who is friends with who at S.D. DENR to only require $1,500 unsecured bonds per wellhead from out-of-state speculators? Let's require DENR take some of their annual budget to recoup our loss.

The City Council is considering spending $80,000 for a disc golf course. Are council members driving on the same tire-trashing, pothole-infested roads the rest of us are driving on?

I always looked forward to reading David Rooks' column in the Sunday RC Journal. He was an eloquent writer. I appreciated his way of weaving the subject at hand with his faith, nature and a life lesson. He will be missed.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In the late 1970s I knew a four-year-old girl with leukemia that was in remission and while she was in the doctor's office for a checkup she was exposed to chicken pox by another child there. It killed her.

To the person that thinks Minnesota taxes are so great: I-90 eastbound heads that way so you can move and enjoy their taxes — tell me how much you like them in 10 years.

It's ridiculous that Rapid City has set untouchable funds aside for fun wants (new civic center, military park) while being unable to address basic needs (road repairs, new schools) because money is "allocated" for certain (vanity) projects. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0