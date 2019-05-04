If I have to pay a dollar or more to park downtown, why wouldn’t I go to Rushmore Crossing for retail and restaurants?
I am for the downtown meters. It will prevent workers from parking all day. I now buy online and avoid downtown Rapid City.
The people who are deciding on how parking downtown should work must have private paid parking spots. They haven’t got the foggiest idea on what they should be doing.
The simple fact is citizens of Rapid City continue to complain about the roads because they are in horrible condition. So, listen up city council and do something about it.
May 6-10 is National Substitute Appreciation Week. Hats off to all the brave souls that perform an invaluable but often forgotten service for students and staff in our district.
Yes, skunks, badgers and that type eat eggs, but they also eat small mammals, aka rodents, so get ready for an explosion of mice, rats and other rodents.
Congratulations to the Rapid City Central students and faculty for the wonderful spring choral concert on Thursday evening. We were impressed by the improvements made since last fall.
People who are irritated by the sight of deer in yards might be living in the wrong city — just saying.