I don't understand the continual saga regarding Ferebee and his polluting the environment. If the law can't get him to comply and pay his fines, give him the job of cleaning out latrines in campgrounds and parks.
To the person that thinks Minnesota taxes are so great: I-90 eastbound heads that way so you can move and enjoy their taxes — tell me how much you like them in 10 years.
It's ridiculous that Rapid City has set untouchable funds aside for fun wants (new civic center, military park) while being unable to address basic needs (road repairs, new schools) because money is "allocated" for certain (vanity) projects.
You have free articles remaining.
When Steve Allender boasts that he's "getting the job done," he's obviously not referring to fixing potholes or bumpy railroad crossings.
I see some people are complaining about our tax dollars going to feed our school-aged children at free noon meals this summer, but I never hear them complaining about our tax dollars of $7 to $11 trillion being spent on our war with Iraq.