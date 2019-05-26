The mud boggers have long ignored the white signs posted to prohibit ditch travel near highways, and now on US 385 I see caravans of mud covered ATVs each prominently flaunting a complete disregard of the USFS and its unenforced spring road closure restrictions. Why not write citations and change this behavior?
I would prefer to support the Rapid City local economy; unfortunately, I have to get my CBD oil online from another state.
The billboard promoting gun silencers within two blocks of Canyon Lake Elementary School and Canyon Lake Methodist Church should find a better place to advertise their product.
I like the trapping program. People always complain all these kids do now days is watch TV and play video games. Well this program got families and kids outdoors together and that was the goal. Thanks Kristi.
When you allow and even encourage your young children to play in the busy street, it is rather hard to sympathize with you when one of those kids nearly gets hits by a car. Maybe you should guide your children to play in a safer place.
Gov. Noem, how can you call yourself pro-life when you casually kill for profit 18,000 small animals, some with babies? Life is life, governor, please be consistent.