How much time and taxpayer funded resources are going to be spent searching for a missing child? There should be no limit! I'm sure if it was your child, you wouldn’t consider it “fruitless”!
How are the police going to determine if someone is texting or not wearing seatbelts if the windows are darker shades of tint than the law allows?
I’m told that retired employees of the City of Rapid City are able to keep their health insurance even if they are eligible for Medicare and the City of Rapid City continues to pay 100% of the premium? Why would we ever pay 100% of any employee's health coverage, retired or not?!
I do not believe anyone is blaming the city for creating potholes. However, it is the city’s responsibility to fix them. Bottom line, people are not happy with the city street conditions and not what or who created the problem.
You know, we have a lot of really nice cars here in Rapid City. Too bad they don't come with turn signals and brakes that stop at RED LIGHTS.