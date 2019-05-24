Can anyone tell me why a state employee can take state retirement and then turn around and get another state job, where they get more retirement. Seems our activist governor should take a serious look at the state retirement policies.
A little help for a recent letter to the editor writer. "In God we Trust" was adopted in 1956. American history reveals the Founders often used "God and Nature" or "Nature's God" and "Creator" in the same sentence. The writer's reasoning is also "beyond history" — it's evangelical, not factual.
Deerfield Lake has the silence of a field of quietly grazing deer. It's no place for fast boats.
Planting flowers at the entrances to the city to dress them up but not taking care of real issues like road conditions is like painting a house for curb appeal, but it is old and dilapidated on the inside — still not going to sell.
How about small neighborhood elementary schools of about 50 kids and three teachers so students can walk to school and the school is small enough that parents can be involved?
Neither the Associated Press nor any other news source should still be referring to the investigation of President Clinton in 1998 as the “Monica Lewinsky investigation."