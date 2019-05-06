{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

I once thought the streets in Evanston, Wyoming, were the worst streets west of the Mississippi. I was wrong.

Now college students can concealed carry. Even with the lessons required to gain the permit, where is the training for reacting to a threat? This is a wreck coming.

As a Republican I state that Noem should be banned from South Dakota. She is not good for this state — did nothing for the farm bill or the farmer.

I clicked on the webpage Rapid City Journal.com and was shocked at the number of people who have outstanding felony warrants issued by the local authorities. Today I counted 12, some with serious criminal charges; what is going on with the legal system to allow this many fugitives free, to mingle with law-abiding citizens?

Thank you to the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council for banning Kristi Noem from their land. I wish they could ban her from the state of South Dakota. Her self-serving policies are wrong.

Gov. Noem was sure welcome when the Pine Ridge folks wanted free handouts during the recent flooding. I'm still shaking my head!!

