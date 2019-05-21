Raise Deerfield’s speed limit to 25 mph? Why stop there? Let’s ask for summer-long hydroplane racing and fishing with dynamite.
Does anyone else see the hypocrisy in the VA’s nonsmoking policy? Why doesn’t it include employees? Perhaps, they think being in the health care field is protection from the serious consequences of smoking.
How about something positive on LaCroix land use? Free sport (disc golf) and exercise for anyone, disc club holds tourneys for charity and the possibility to hold state tournaments to bring in revenue to the city. Enough negative stuff.
So the city is going to spend $5 million in Vision Funds to renovate city-owned Fitzgerald Stadium for the exclusive benefit of Post 22? Won't the synthetic turf make it durable enough for other baseball organizations in town to use?
Stealing our technology, manipulating currency, slave labor factories — China has been cheating at trade for years. It is a war. Either support the president and be willing to sacrifice to the end or raise the white flag to China.
President Trump, with all his threats and showmanship along with his appointees, desire a war with Iran. Hope he realizes it will invoke other countries into war, also.