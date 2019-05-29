If you want Deerfield Lake to remain the “family friendly” lake it is now, you need to have your comments heard by the GF&P Commissioners by June 2 for the June 6 commission meeting. A 25 mph speed limit would open it up to jet skis, wake boarding, etc.
I dare Noem to arrest me for having CBD oil to apply to my mom's arthritic hands and my knees. She's wrong to have outlawed hemp products in South Dakota.
Gov. Noem is not to blame for the CBD seizure as it was not state-initiated. The attorney general has made the state's position clear and just because Vargo wants to be superior to state law it is not Gov. Noem's fault. So don't try to make her the scapegoat for everything like President Trump.
You have free articles remaining.
To the Rapid City Police Department and the Sheriff's Office: We have a meth problem not a CBD oil problem.
Senator Thune: Thanks for working on the robocalls. How about the ag tariffs that are paralyzing South Dakota's producers and the national debt?
The $16 billion in taxpayer money to bail out farmers reeling from Trump's ill-conceived tariffs on ag products will only delay the inevitable bankruptcies of family farmers unless his policies are changed. Farmers want stability, not crumbs.