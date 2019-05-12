Gas prices are rising, food prices are rising, the cost of clothes is rising, wages are not going up. A good economy doesn’t mean squat when factoring everyday life into the equation.
Donald Trump bragged that trade wars are easy to win. Ask South Dakota ag producers if they feel like celebrating.
The Native American leaders once again try to widen the gap between non-Native Americans and Native Americans by not allowing Governor Noem on the reservation. Free speech is SPEECH not violence and destruction of public and private property without consequences.
Congratulations to Matthew and Spencer of St. Thomas More. Watched the video and it was great.
Mike Pompeo's recent comment that melting ice in the Arctic is a good thing because it will open up new shipping lanes shows the Trump administration's complete ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity in regard to the seriousness of climate change.
With the big chemical spill from a barge wreck and a huge train wreck in just the last few days perhaps pipelines aren't so scary bad after all.