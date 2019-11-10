What idiot changed to have school on Veterans Day just to have a longer Thanksgiving vacation when there is no Rapid Ride available and the kids can’t be downtown to Honor our Veterans!
It seems the argument about property taxes on agricultural land is somewhat like saying that since my children have left home I should no longer have to pay tax on rooms in my house that I no longer use.
Is there still a beautification committee in this town? If so, why are we wasting time and energy on the perfect sign going into downtown on highway 16 if we are allowing the eyesore that is the neon blue gas station signs that can be seen for miles away?
Rounds talking about EB5 is like returning to the scene of the crime.
It seems relatively easy to identify those who would love to use marijuana for nefarious reasons. The only thing they haven’t claimed it will help is a hangnail. Not once have they mentioned the bad effects, not once. They bad effects do outweigh the spins.
Thank you to Christmas Village for their great customer service and generosity during my Friday shopping.